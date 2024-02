The Highland girls’ bowling team won its Senior Night contest with visiting Shelby on Friday by a 1453-1306 margin.

Three of the team’s four varsity bowlers are seniors. Elyssa Regimes had games of 182 and 234, while Page Elswick rolled a 163 and Ryleigh Dewart added a 140 game. Also, sophomore Shelby Michels had a 160 game.

