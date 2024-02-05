The Cardington girls’ basketball team will open the Division III tournament at home. The Lady Pirates will start play on Tuesday, Feb. 20, against Columbus School For Girls at 7 p.m.

Also in Division III is Northmor. They will open play at either fourth-seeded Pleasant or Milford Center Fairbanks on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Competing in Division II is Highland. The Scots will travel to Columbus Centennial on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Mount Gilead will play in Division IV. The sixth-seeded Indians will visit third-seeded Groveport Madison Christian on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.