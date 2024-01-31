Staff Report

The Northmor girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with host Wynford on Tuesday in suffering a 59-36 defeat.

The Royals took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 28-20 margin by the half. It was 43-30 at the end of the third period and Northmor would not be able to get back into it in the fourth.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls couldn’t get untracked at league-leading Shelby on Tuesday, falling by a 52-14 margin.

Shelby led 13-2 at the half and their lead ballooned to a 34-5 margin by halftime. They would take an 18-9 advantage in the second half to finish off their MOAC win over the Scots.

