Staff Report

Cardington earned a 58-45 win at East Knox on Tuesday to improve to 11-6 overall and 8-2 in KMAC action.

The Lady Pirates only led 15-13 after the first quarter, but opened up a 33-22 advantage by the half. After three quarter, the score was 45-33, as Cardington was able to claim a double-digit win.

Abigail Hardwick led the team with 12 points. Kinstin Henthorn added 11, hitting three three-pointers in the game. Also, Magi Hallabrin finished with 10 and Lydia Hess contributed nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Visiting Fredericktown was able to defeat Mount Gilead in KMAC girls’ basketball on Tuesday by a 53-44 margin.

The Indians led 11-9 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 19-4 in the second quarter to find themselves trailing 28-15 at the break. The score was 32-23 in favor of the Freddies after three quarters and they were able to maintain that lead to upend the Indians.

Aubrey Thomas led Mount Gilead with 21 points. Greer Simpson finished with 13.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls’ basketball team was edged at Danville by a 53-45 score on Tuesday in a KMAC contest.

