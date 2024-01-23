Staff Report

A rough start cost the Highland girls when they traveled to Centerburg for a non-league basketball game Monday night.

In their 54-28 loss, the Lady Scots found themselves in a 19-0 hole after the first quarter. Centerburg led 32-6 at the half before the two teams played evenly throughout the second half, with both squads scoring 11 points in both the third and fourth periods.

Addie Mullins led Highland with nine points. Bryleigh Young scored eight.

