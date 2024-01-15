Northmor won at home against Fredericktown on Saturday by a 64-46 margin.

The Golden Knights led 12-7 after the first quarter and 30-15 at the half. Fredericktown would close to within a 44-33 margin by the end of the third quarter, but Northmor took a 20-13 advantage in the fourth to finish on top in the contest.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington could not overcome an early deficit on Saturday when they fell at home to KMAC rival Centerburg by a 69-62 margin.

The Trojans took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and held leads of 38-26 at the half and 50-44 through three quarters in giving the Pirates their first league loss of the season.

A.J. Brehm finished with 16 points to lead Cardington, while both Journey Williamson and Warren Garrison added 14.

Highland Scots

On Friday, Highland was edged on the road by Ontario. The final score was 57-54.

The Warriors led 15-12 after eight minutes of play and 32-28 at the half, but the Scots battled back in the third to surge in front by a 46-40 count. Unfortunately, they would be outscored 17-8 in the fourth, as Ontario battled back to pick up the win.

Toby Rogers scored 15 points for Highland, while Ranger Steck finished with 14.