Cardington’s Cameron Sherman won the 170-pound weight class at the Freddie Invite in girls’ wrestling over the weekend.

Sherman went 5-0 in the meet, winning four matches by pin and one by technical fall to win her weight class. In the finals, she topped Katie Hershberger of Southern Local by pin at the 3:47 mark of the match.

Cardington’s boys’ team competed on Saturday at the Triad Invitational, where they took 11th out of 16 teams with 73 points.

The Pirates won two weight classes, as Dylan Compton took the 113-pound class with a pin over Brody Grimm of Northwestern at the 1:38 mark of the match. At 165 pounds, Wyatt Denney topped Isaac Blevins of Kenton 16-12 to finish first. Both wrestlers went 3-0 on the day.

Wyatt Davis added a sixth-place finish at 190 pounds. Logan Young (150) picked up two wins, as did Carter Sherman (175).

Highland Scots

Both Highland wrestling teams competed at home on Thursday.

The girls’ team won five of eight matches against Marion Harding. Winning for the Scots were Ash Mendez, Iliana Men-Hartley, Caitlyn Mooty, Chloe Perdas and Emma Bolton.

The boys split a pair of duals, defeating Hamilton Township 58-24 and losing 39-34 to Bloom-Carroll. Konner Blaney, Brendan Lester, Cael Gilmore, Liam DeLaney, Rem Baker and Ethan Taylor all won both of their matches. Brady Byler, Damian Rollison, Cash LaFever, Hunter Taylor and Clai Mitchell added one win each.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead wrestling team finished 10th out of 22 teams at the Freddie Invite on Saturday.

Gabe Simpson paced the Indian effort by taking first place at 157 pounds. In the finals, he defeated Etnie Richardson of New Philadelphia by a 1-0 margin. He went 4-0 in the tournament.

Cody Meimer finished third at 285, as did Rocco Castricone at 106 pounds. Hunter Meimer claimed fifth at 215 and Tyler Harr was fifth at 113.

Cooper Nelson picked up three wins at 144 pounds. Nate Meier won once at 190.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS