Mount Gilead picked up a non-conference road win on Thursday when the Indians visited Lucas and came away with a 57-18 victory.

The Indians held a 16-8 lead after eight minutes of play and increased that margin throughout the contest. They took a 19-4 advantage in the second period and outscored Lucas 14-2 in the third and 8-4 in the fourth to finish off their victory.

Highland Scots

Highland struggled offensively at Pleasant on Thursday, as the Spartans gradually pulled away to take a 39-16 decision over the Lady Scots.

The Spartans only led 6-3 after the first quarter, but were able to outscore Highland 13-7 in the second quarter and 15-2 in the third to open up a big lead on their way to upending the Scots.

Bryleigh Young tallied eight points to lead Highland in the game.

