Northmor pulled away from host Danville over the course of their Wednesday night game, claiming a 79-46 victory over the Blue Devils.

The Golden Knights led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter, but extended that advantage to a 39-23 margin at the half. They would go on to outscore their opponents 24-17 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth to cement the victory.

Grant Bentley connected on four three-pointers in leading the team with 20 points. Both Hunter Fulk and Jax Wenger scored 15, with Wenger adding three three-pointers. Also, Isaac Black added 10 and Bryson Keirns tallied eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys lost a close one at home to Fredericktown on Wednesday, falling by a 58-57 margin.

The Indians trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 26-23 at the half, but battled back to claim a 43-41 advantage by the end of the third quarter. However, they would be outscored 17-14 over the final eight minutes to get edged in the KMAC contest.

Gage Baker scored 17 points to lead Mount Gilead, while Cam Vickers finished with 12. Hayden Somerlot added nine points on three three-pointers.

