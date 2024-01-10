Local resident Andrew Wick has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Morrow County prosecutor in the upcoming March 19 primary election.

Wick is currently a felony assistant prosecuting attorney in Licking County. He said he is running after numerous requests from citizens, local victims of crime and law enforcement.

Last week, Wick answered the following questions from the Sentinel regarding the reasons he is running for the office.

• Can you be specific about the nature of the requests from victims of crime and law enforcement and give an example?

“The concerns shared with me center around the things that I am campaigning on, transparency or communication, service and justice.

Citizens have complained that while law enforcement does a good job keeping them aware of arrests and reports that are made, there is no further information once it reaches the prosecutor’s office. That is why I am committing to establishing a Facebook page where information about indictments, trial outcomes, and updates on major cases can be posted as permitted by law.

Victims of crime have shared that they aren’t given updates; when they push for information there is often a basic lack of knowledge of the case or, the prosecutor is relying on inaccurate “facts” of the case, and there is a lack of preparation of victims for what is coming next in the process. My wife is the victim of a violent crime and didn’t get much guidance or communication during her case, so I am committed to treating victims of crime the way I would want a family member treated and will expect the same out of my office.

Law enforcement has shared a concern about indecisiveness when it comes to questions and a lack of communication in general regarding cases. I’ve known members of law enforcement and having interacted with law enforcement in numerous counties as a lawyer, I can say the law enforcement community in Morrow County is top tier. They deserve to have a top tier prosecutor to support them when needed. I believe I have proven through my work with law enforcement in Richland and Licking County that I am that prosecutor who will listen, discuss, and act decisively when called upon by law enforcement.

Law enforcement, local leaders, and even citizens complain about a lack of presence in the office by the current prosecutor. While the law only requires the prosecutor to be present four days a year, I feel that when you are charged with helping keep the county safe that any notion of an 8-5 job goes out the window. When elected, I would be committed to instilling in my staff the mindset that the job is done when the job is done, understanding we work for the community at large, and taking a personal responsibility to make myself available outside of court hours for people to speak with me when needed.

Lastly, I am concerned having reviewed case outcomes that the current prosecutor’s office has tried 7 cases that began under the current prosecutor. Of those 7 cases, there were 13 felony crimes charged, but only 3 guilty verdicts. A 23.1% conviction rate, for comparison my personal conviction rate as of responding to these questions is 19 guilty verdicts for 21 crimes charged in three jury trials for a 90.5% conviction rate. Among those crimes I got convictions on are aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Even more frustrating are cases that were dismissed because they were not brought to trial in time and because the prosecutor wasn’t ready to proceed on the cases. These include cases involving the victimization of children, the most vulnerable victims imaginable. Along with prosecuting major drug crimes, I have obtained a reputation as an aggressive and tough on crime prosecutor. Along with high level drug crimes investigated by the drug task force in Licking County, I am regularly assigned to violent crimes and crimes against children and seek those who hurt children to go to prison for as long as possible.

I am running because we should have the transparency we want, service we need, and to get the justice we deserve in Morrow County.”

• What is the most valuable quality or character trait you believe you would bring to the prosecutor’s office in Morrow County?

“I bring a sense of personal investment in Morrow County from a lifetime of living here and raising a family here. I demonstrate that by my being in the office early, stopping for dinner with my family, and then working after the rest of the house goes to bed to ensure I am prepared for my cases, that law enforcement and the victims I represent in court know that their cases are in good hands, and that justice will be found in the results.”

Wick is a fifth generation Morrow County resident and lifelong Republican. He graduated in 2004 from Mount Gilead High School before attending Ohio Northern University, where he earned his law degree. Wick and his wife, Laura, have an 8-year-old son Aiden. They also enjoy the love of their dog Tavish.

Wick practiced law as a private attorney from 2011 until 2022 and has served as an assistant prosecutor in Richland and Licking counties. He has prosecuted hundreds of cases ranging from serious drug offenses to crimes against children. He was chosen to prosecute what was called “one of the most complex litigation cases in the history of Richland county,” according to Richland Prosecutor Gary Bishop in the Mansfield News Journal.

Wick, along with his family, remains active in the Republican Party and Morrow County community. He is an active youth baseball coach and along with his family, frequently helps various groups when the need arises. He welcomes the opportunity to speak to individuals or groups, and he plans to post additional information on his political Facebook page regarding his campaign.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.