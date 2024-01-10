As the Happy Wanderers look forward to traveling in 2024, we want to take a moment to look back. We want to express our gratitude to Kroger and thank them for fully reimbursing those who incurred extra costs as a result of the events which took place upon our return from our Pennsylvania trip and several cars were towed from the parking lot. Thank you to Kroger.

We also want to express our appreciation to the community for all of you who backed us as our cars were towed from the Kroger parking lot. Hopefully, we got the word out that the signs are posted, and they are enforced. We want readers to know that those signs remain in their parking lot and unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

As we plan for 2024, the Happy Wanderers will not be using the Kroger parking lot on days of our scheduled trips.

Plans are in the process of being finalized for this year’s adventures, and hopefully, will be available in February. If you are not on the mailing list, you may call 419-864-7520 for additional information.

Submitted by Linda Ruehrmund on behalf of Happy Wanderers.