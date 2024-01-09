Staff Report

The Cardington boys’ basketball team overwhelmed host Loudonville in a non-league boys’ basketball game on Monday.

The Pirates took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and increased it to a 36-23 margin at the half. They would lead 59-37 after three periods and finished the game by outscoring their hosts 18-6 in the fourth.

Cardington had a balanced attack in the game. Warren Garrison scored 14 points, while A.J. Brehm followed with 13. Merek McClure finished with 12, Journey Williamson added 10 and Isaiah Ward finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS