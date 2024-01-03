The prime interest rate for loans was 21% in 1981 when Ed Kline was hired at the Society National Bank on the southwest corner of the square in Mount Gilead.

In the last few days before his retirement on Dec. 29, Kline looked back on the “many changes in banking” since mortgage interest rates were 16-18% and commercial loans were 21% when he was hired as assistant loan officer on July 13, 1981.

“On the flip side,” Kline quickly added, “Certificates of Deposit (CD’s) offered interest rates at 16.75%, and interest compounded monthly until a few months later it compounded quarterly. Basic savings accounts had interest rates at 5.5%.”

However, it is not the numbers that mean the most when Kline looks at his years in banking, which after being hired as assistant loan officer, included business development officer, commercial lender and branch manager.

“What stands out is helping a family or person purchase a first home or a first car,” said Kline. “Then we see them grow as we work with them throughout their life.”

Kline grew up in Mount Gilead, the son of Howard and Kathryn Kline. When he started at the bank, he often knew a customer’s parents or grandparents. Now their grandchildren are customers, and he can talk to them about their grandparents.

“Working with people, that’s the fun and honor to serve in banking,” Kline said.

Memories of how he worked with people came flooding back as he recalled his 14 years as village council member for Mount Gilead. He also listed serving the community on the Board of Hospice of Morrow County, Kiwanis, Flying Horse Farm Board, as well as president of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Mount Gilead Public Library Board.

Former library board member and Morrow County Historical Society member Phylis Miller recalled how Kline was instrumental in obtaining the properties where the new Mount Gilead Public Library was built.

“He left his footprints on Mount Gilead in many places,” said Miller.

When the First Knox Bank, now Park National Bank, moved to its new building west of town, Miller explained how the bank donated the historic building to the historical society and it is now the Morrow County History Center. Miller credits Kline who was a historical society trustee for his work and expertise in making the donation of the bank building possible.

Miller said having the History Center in a central and visible site downtown in Mount Gilead has helped the historical society grow significantly to provide many more programs and exhibits for the community.

The bank building where Kline began his career was built on the southwest corner of the Mount Gilead square in 1864. Kline listed a history of bank names beginning with the Granite Bank, First National Bank, and Society National Bank, which sold to Toledo Trust when it became Trust Corp. In 1989, it was purchased by First Knox National and came under Park National Bank around 1996.

“Park National has been a great bank to work for,” said Kline, adding the bank has $10 billion in assets.

He said Park National has remained community oriented with benefits to the Morrow County Fair, Morrow County Chamber of Commerce projects, the Morrow County Community Center, and supported many other county projects and events.

Kline is proud to have his roots in Morrow County and is a 1976 graduate of Mount Gilead High School. He received his associate degree from Marion Technical College in 1978 in marketing management and has continued with courses at Ashland University and the School of Commercial Lending.

Although his father had worked in banking for more than 20 years, Kline did not plan on banking as a career until Jeff Freese called to say they had an opening at the Society National Bank in 1981.

Kline lists many changes in technology since he began. He recalled how they used to type copies and have five carbon copies of documents. Bank regulations also continue to change, and online checking and banking online means customers do not even need to come in to the bank at all.

Kline spoke of the privilege of working with other bankers in the community who were friends more than competitors, listing well-known names of bankers Roger Van Houten, Blair Strain, Margaret Meyer, Bob Brooke, Jim Seckel and Steve Keen.

Kline looks forward to retirement and “taking a break from it all for a while.”

He and his wife, Cindy, are planning to travel around the United States with a train trip across the country. They also look forward to time with family and friends. Kline’s daughter, Erin, lives in Delaware, Ohio, with her husband, Kyle Rohrer, and their four children. Cindy Kline’s son, Chad Curts, is also in Delaware County and her daughter Kristy’s family lives in Marion.

Park National Bank Chairman and CEO David Trautman stopped by to congratulate Kline before his last day on Dec. 29. The two joked about starting the “Standard Grandparents Savings Account” several years ago.

“In what other $10 billion dollar business would the CEO and chairman stop by to wish you well when you are retiring?” Kline asked.

“I’ve known Ed since 1997 when we started working together,” said Trautman. “Ed has a big heart for people.”

Trautman added that banking is not just about the tools and technology of finance. It is about helping people.

