At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education along with district administrators honored Virgil Staley, who is stepping down after a fourth term as a board member.

Board President Mike Sayers presented Staley with an engraved clock “in recognition for 16 years of dedicated service to the students of Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District.”

In other business, Director of Curriculum Emily Ross updated the board on the application for a grant of $2.5 million for the Ohio Career Technical Equipment program. Ross said the grant will benefit the district’s three tech pathways in agricultural science, digital media and engineering, which are already established.

The goal is to expand the Ag building with four fully equipped classrooms and space for robotics and drones. She thanked businesses that provided supporting letters by DarPro Solutions and Lincoln Center Manufacturing, as well as the county development office, Tri Rivers, and Marion Technical College. Ross said a decision on acceptance of the grant should be known by Jan. 24.

Also during the meeting, Park Avenue Principal Ally Schleichert reported on the first round of the Spelling Bee. Students moving on to MOESC Virtual Spelling Bee are champion Connor Tschudi and runner-up Trevor Neighbors. The other 11 spelling qualifiers are Jessica Lyons, Jaxson Hicks, Isabella Ingersoll, Landon Richards, Emilee Hoffmaster, Owen Carey, Trey Hershner, Janna Lowe, Lilah Aberts, Sydnei Cothern and Madelynn Dailey.

In other business:

• Student Services Director Molly Clapper reported on a new service for the district, which will host the Smiles Program from Ohio Mobile Dentists in January. This includes dental cleanings and exams. Parent permission forms went home for families who would like to participate.

School nurses and Jordan Nelson are working with the Smiles Program for this new service. The program will begin Jan. 8 at Park Avenue, followed by the middle school on Jan. 29, and the high school on Jan. 31.

• The board approved Home Town Ticketing App to accept online payment for school athletics and performing arts events and season passes. Superintendent Zack Howard noted that cash will always be accepted at all gates for athletic and performing arts tickets for district events. Howard added the app can be accessed through a smart phone and will be convenient for most families since most have phones and may not have computers.

• Howard gave a construction update on the Cherry Street building. The structure around the windows will need to be reinforced before replacement. The roof is completed except for gym flashing, and areas around exterior doors need some work. Bleachers are scheduled to arrive Jan. 6.

• The board approved the purchase of a school bus in the amount of $115,570. The purchase is a part of the rotation established to purchase one bus every other year with two buses purchased in the off years to keep the fleet safe and in good operating order.

Staley recalled the time at the beginning of his years as a board member when there was no plan for purchase of buses. The buses got old and broke down, so it became an emergency to purchase several.

• The board approved the following four individuals as substitute teachers: Mariah Bartlett, Morgan Delposen, Selia Shipman and Madison Swalley. Substitute bus drivers approved were Charise Tobin and Jason Wright.

• Acceptance of an anonymous donation of $7,000 was approved for a new enclosed equipment trailer with side door for the music department. Music Booster President Erin Kelty thanked the donor and also thanked the school board for matching funds for the new band uniforms.

• The board approved the resolution to place the renewal of .75 percent per annum income tax for five years on the March 19 ballot.

• The board approved the resolution authorizing negotiations for the sale of 7.22 acres of real estate property in Edison at the site of the former Edison School.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.