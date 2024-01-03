Ohio 4-H is honored to recognize Jim Helt, the newest member of the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Helt was inducted into the 2023 class in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 9 at the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals’ annual conference.

Helt, who resides in Mount Gilead with his wife, Marlene, is the retired state 4-H program leader for Ohio State University Extension in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University (OSU).

Helt was recognized for his 47 years of service to 4-H, both in Ohio and the country. From his start as a 4-H agent in Hamilton and Pickaway counties, Helt’s lifetime of work had an enormous impact on youth and 4-H professionals.

“Jim’s passion for positive youth development led to unparalleled learning and leadership opportunities,” said Kirk Bloir, state 4-H leader and assistant director of OSU Extension.

Following his retirement, Helt served as a development officer for CFAES and the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board. Under his leadership, $30 million was raised for scholarships, endowment funds, and other youth opportunities. He was integral to the fund-raising campaign to build the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center at OSU.

Helt has also been inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame, Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame, and the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the OSU Meritorious Service Award.

The National 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as a partnership of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents, National 4-H Council, and 4-H National Headquarters, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA.

Submitted by The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences.