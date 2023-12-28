Cardington-Lincoln High School’s annual Winter Sports Night ceremony is planned to take place on Friday, Jan. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. in the Dr. Lowell Murphy Gymnasium. The celebration will feature the introduction of the court’s attendants, the crowning of a new king and queen, and a dance following the conclusion of the evening’s game against visiting Northmor. The varsity game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Kirsten Ebert, history teacher and Spirit Club advisor, is leading the coordination of the week’s festivities. The dance will take place in the high school cafeteria beginning approximately at 9 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m. The cost for students and their guests to attend is $5. “DJ Jazzy” John Brehm, band and choir teacher, will serve as the disc jockey.

The retiring king and queen are Dillon Minturn and Sage Whetnall. Minturn is currently employed by Kokosing Construction. Whetnall is presently a candidate for the 2024 Ohio Fairs’ queen and will be traveling to Custer Park in South Dakota to be a tour guide later this year.

The Junior Winter Sports Night Court for the ceremony is Clay Cronin, Kiyah Henry and Christina Chafin. Cronin, a student in Morgan Gompf’s class, will carry the king’s crown and sash. Henry, one of Amy Kipfinger’s students, will be carrying the queen’s crown and sash. The queen’s flowers will be carried by Chafin, a student of Melissa Deems’ home room.

Candidates for the 2024 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night Queen are Lydia Hess, Abby Ufferman and Kyra Morris-Montgomery. The king candidates are Merek McClure, Zakary Christine and Lane Hughes. All king and queen candidates are seniors.

Hess is the daughter of Jill Hess. She is a four-year member of the basketball team where she has been awarded Most Improved Player and received her varsity letter. Hess is a member of FCA, Spirit Club and History Club. She also serves in the posts of secretary of NHS, class secretary, and vice president of Science Club. Hess plans to attend Heidelberg University following graduation in the spring. She is being escorted by McClure, the son of Terry and Diana McClure. He is active in football, basketball, and baseball, where he was awarded Honorable Mention All-KMAC for his effort on the gridiron. McClure is also a member of FFA, Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and Spanish Club.

Ufferman is the daughter of Mike and Ashlie Ufferman. She participates in volleyball, softball and yearbook. She has been awarded the Pirate Award and Honorable Mention All-KMAC for softball. Ufferman will be escorted by Christine, who is the son of Michael and Christen Wolfe. Christine has been on the all A’s list for the entirety of his high school academic career.

Morris-Montgomery, daughter of James and Kim Morris-Montgomery, is a member of the FFA, where she has received her chapter and greenhand degrees, and Spirit Club. She participates in beauty pageants outside of school and is a cheerleading manager. Morris-Montgomery will be escorted by Hughes, the son of Mary Hughes. Lane has been active in football, wrestling, FFA, drama club and 4-H. He also is a trapshooter and an Eagle Scout. Lane also attends the Tri-Rivers Career Center, where he’s enrolled in the welding program. He has earned his varsity and academic letters.

The court attendants for the ceremony are Manuela Figueira, Isabelle Hess and Gabby Ratliff.

Figueira, the daughter of Devon and Alex Heacock, is a junior at CLHS and this year’s exchange student from Brazil. Currently, she is active in cheerleading, FFA and Spirit Club. Figueira is being escorted by classmate, Brayden Lackey, who is the son of Eric and Nachelle Lackey.

Isabelle Hess, the sophomore attendant, is the daughter of Jill Hess. She participates in the FFA chapter, Spanish Club and Spirit Club. Hess is also a cheerleader for the football season and the president of her class. Her activity in FFA includes being a member of the parliamentary procedure team which placed fourth in state competition last year and won the state championship this year. She will be escorted by Christopher Kinsey, the son of Terry and Tammy Kinsey, a fellow sophomore.

The freshman attendant for the evening is Ratliff, who is the daughter of Andy and Amanda Ratliff. She plays volleyball and is a member of the FFA. Ratliff has also appeared on the high school’s merit roll list. Her classmate, James Fiant, the son of Matt and Laura Fiant, will be her escort for the ceremony.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.