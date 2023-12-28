Cardington-Lincoln High School Counselor Emily Fitzpatrick-Kirk introduced the school’s Morrow County Chamber Student of the Month Kenedi Levering at the Dec. 12 chamber luncheon held at HopeWood Outdoors, formerly Lutheran Memorial Camp near Fulton.

Fitzpatrick-Kirk used the acronym of the school mascot “PIRATE” to describe Levering. She said the Cardington junior is Positive, Inspirational, Responsible, Ambitious, Truthful and Extraordinary.

“People like Kenedi keep involved in our community. She will go out of her way to help others. She volunteers and is the first to do so,” said Fitzpatrick-Kirk.

Levering’s plans are to attend college and become an ultrasound technician.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Thomas said, “We’re proud of your accomplishments, Kenedi, and wish you the best in your future endeavors.”

Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA) presented the program for the December meeting. SOCA Relationship Manager Will Roberts gave an overview of the history and services of the healthcare alliance for chambers of commerce in Ohio.

Because of the partnership the Morrow County Chamber has with SOCO, the chamber can provide employers with discounts on workers compensation plans, health insurance plans, and energy savings. More than 130 chamber of commerce organizations belong to SOCA in Ohio with 70,000 employers represented in those chambers.

Roberts emphasized it is the large numbers in the alliance which helps keep the health insurance costs down. There are several self-funded medical benefit plans for sole proprietors and small business employers with two to 99 employees or more. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is the claims administrator.

Matt Byrne and Andy Hockman explained SOCA services and benefits for employers in energy savings and solutions as well as retirement plans similar to 401(k) plans.

Chamber President Erin Kelty introduced the newest chamber member Heather Long of Handyman for Hire.

Kelty thanked Cardington Public Library Director Lisa Murray for her service to the community and the chamber over the past 20 years. Murray will retire from the library at the end of December.

Upcoming chamber events include the annual Business Connections Breakfast Jan. 16 at 7:30 a.m. in The Brook, 3480 Benedict Road, Marengo. The next Lunch and Learn will be Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. on the Gilead Christian School South Campus.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.