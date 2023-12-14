Staff Report

The Cardington girls’ basketball team opened its week with a 50-44 win over Bucyrus on Monday.

The locals jumped out to an 11-7 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 26-14 count at the half. Bucyrus would close to within a 40-33 margin by the end of the third period, but Cardington would be able to hold on to earn the non-league victory.

Abigail Hardwick led Cardington with 16 points. Kinstin Henthorn finished with 10 and Lundyn Blevins scored eight.

On Wednesday, a big fourth quarter by Danville led them past the Pirates by a 53-43 count.

Cardington held the lead after each of the first three quarters. The score was 10-6 after the first quarter, 22-21 at the half and 32-31 through three periods. However, the Blue Devils would record 22 points in the fourth, while only giving up 11 in picking up the victory.

Madison Caulkins finished with 10 points to lead the Lady Pirates.

Mount Gilead Indians

A slow start was costly for Mount Gilead when they fell 45-35 to the Centerburg girls on Wednesday.

The host Indians found themselves in a 17-7 hole after the first quarter and would not be able to recover from that deficit. The score was 26-17 at the half and 35-23 by the end of the third period.

Danielle Pohlkotte’s 10 points pace the Mount Gilead effort on the night.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at East Knox on Wednesday in girls’ basketball. The final score of the game was 36-33 in favor of the Bulldogs.

