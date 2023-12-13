Members of Gilead Friends Church (GFC) are bringing “Christmas Miracles in Morrow County” on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GFC member Rita Barton said the day will begin with a free hot breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Those arriving between 1 and 3 p.m. can enjoy cookies with Santa. Pictures with Santa will be available all day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barton said the church is excited about the event. This is the first year the church has sponsored the project. They are carrying on the tradition started by Pam and Roger Linder. She said everything is free from the breakfast to pictures with Santa.

There will be a craft station for children to make crafts, and a hot chocolate station where a free mug will be available. There will be a Secret Santa for children. They can pick out a gift and wrap it at the gift-wrapping station for a friend or loved one.

Parents and families can also choose free gently used clothes, coats, shoes and boots for adults and children. There will also be gently used toys, houseware items, decorations, and bedding available. Several churches in the county have also contributed items to the event.

Barton welcomes all to come to the event to enjoy breakfast or have a cookie and get their picture taken with Santa at the photo booth.

Gilead Friends Church is located at 4863 U.S. Route 42, south of Mount Gilead.

