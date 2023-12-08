Northmor split a pair of wrestling duals on Thursday, defeating Mansfield Christian 56-20 before falling to Ontario by a 56-24 margin.

Four Golden Knights went 2-0 on the night. Brady Carr, who wrestled at 120 against Mansfield Senior and 113 against Ontario, picked up a pair of pins. Cohan Hurst picked up a forfeit at 113 against Senior and added another one at 120 against Ontario. Both Cowin Becker (138) and Carson Campbell (157) also contributed two wins via fall.

Those four wrestlers earned all of the team’s points against Ontario. A number of other athletes won matches against Mansfield Senior. Both Arius Swaim (144) and Ashton Clark (190) claimed wins by pin, while Carter Thomas (106), Ethan Amens (126), Ethan Littleton (165) and Braedyn Kiener (285) claimed forfeits.

