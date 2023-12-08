The Cardington boys’ basketball team opened its season with a 70-29 win over league rival East Knox on Thursday.

The Pirates got off to a slow start in the contest, trailing 15-13 after eight minutes of action, but dominated the rest of the game. They would outscore East Knox 21-3 in the second quarter and 25-3 in the third to open up a commanding lead before taking an 11-8 advantage in the fourth.

A.J. Brehm led the team with 19 points. Warren Garrison added 14 and Journey Williamson contributed eight.

Highland Scots

Highland was topped by Pleasant in boys’ basketball on Thursday by a 55-29 margin.

The Scots (0-2, 0-1 in the MOAC) trailed by a 17-6 count after the opening quarter. Pleasant would extend its lead to a 27-10 margin at the half and a 46-23 count going into the fourth period.

