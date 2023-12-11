The Mount Gilead bowling teams earned a sweep over Centerburg in their first match of the season.

The boys earned a 1758-1600 win with Wyatt Irwin recording a 443 series on games of 198 and 245.

In the girls’ match, MG win 1374-1161. Jacey Snelling had the high game of 198, while Shay Irwin had games of 168 and 184 for a 352 series.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ bowling team was edged by Shelby on Friday by a 1588-1548 margin.

The team was trailing going into the Baker games, but took a lead after the first of those. However, Shelby would come back in the second to earn the victory.

