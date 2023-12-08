Staff Report

Mount Gilead claimed a league win on the road Wednesday when they traveled to Danville and earned a 53-50 win over the Blue Devils.

The Indians jumped out to a 19-9 after eight minutes of play and led 27-19 at the half. The score was 41-31 by the end of the third quarter as MG improved to 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in KMAC play.

Danielle Pohlkotte led Mount Gilead with 17 points. Both Faith White and Ava Baker added 11.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington improved to 2-3 on the season in winning their first KMAC game of the year in girls’ basketball on Wednesday.

The Pirates topped Fredericktown by a 47-34 margin. They jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first half and held on to their advantage through the second half in earning the win.

Kinstin Henthorn led the team with 13 points, hitting three three-pointers in the process. Lydia Hess followed with eight in the win.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls’ basketball was upended in its first KMAC contest of the winter.

The Golden Knights were topped by Centerburg by a 46-25 count on Wednesday. Their record now is 1-3, 0-1 in league play.

