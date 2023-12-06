Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Robert P. Myers has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post. He was also selected as the 2023 Columbus District Trooper of the Year, which puts him in the running for State Trooper of the Year.

The selection of Myers is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023 at the Mount Gilead Post. Fellow officers stationed at Mount Gilead chose Myers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Myers joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has served at the Mount Gilead Post. He is originally from Massillon, Ohio, and a graduate of Jackson High School. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Criminal Patrol Award in 2021, 2022 and 2023; Ace Award for stolen vehicles in 2020, and his Health and Fitness Award. Myers became a drug recognition expert this year after he excelled in the extremely difficult training course.

Myers and his wife, Amanda, reside in Delaware County with their two children.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.