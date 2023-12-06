By Alberta Stojkovic

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education saw a video at its Nov. 21 meeting by Curriculum Director Emily Ross explaining the changes in the new report cards at Park Avenue Elementary School.

The report cards are now using a standard-based grade, rather than a letter-based grade. Grades given are now E (exceeds standards), M (meeting standards), P (progressing) and L (limited growth).

The idea of using standards was developed by the district leadership team. The standards are those the state recognizes as what students should know at their grade levels in math, reading and other subjects.

Board member Virgil Staley asked if the report cards will be extended to middle school and high school. Superintendent Zack Howard said it will only be used at the elementary level since grade point averages are needed for college and other tracking uses.

The main purpose of using the new standard-based grading system is for parents to understand how their child is learning content in subjects and also meeting grade standards. The grade percentage is still calculated in traditional manner with E equal to an A, M equal to a B, P equal to a C, and L equal to a grade of D.

The video explaining the new report card is online at the district website (mgschools.org) by clicking on Park Avenue.

In other business:

• The board accepted the request for resignation due to retirement of teacher Phyllis Looker, effective Feb. 29, 2024.

• Approved the Spanish Club’s trip to Spain during spring break 2025.

• Howard gave an update of construction progress with the gym floor now completed at the Cherry Street building. Students are now using the gym for practice. New bleachers are to be shipped on Jan. 6, 2024.

• The school district is exploring the possibility of an ROTC Program.

• The following individuals were approved as substitute teachers: Brittany Pidcock, Leah Potter, Jessica Wolfel, and Kascidee Shawer at Park Avenue pending license approval by Ohio Department of Education. Also, Tammy Sellers was approved as a substitute bus aid.

• Hourly rate increase was approved for cook, secretary, and aid substitutes to $10.45 per hour. This is to keep up with the change in state minimum hourly rates to $10.45 beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

• The board approved a raise for substitute teachers from $100 per day to $105 per day. For teachers substituting 11-60 days, the rate was approved at $115 per day from $110 per day. Howard said this will make the district more competitive with area schools in obtaining substitutes.

• The board approved matching the Music Boosters for the purchase of new band uniforms, not to exceed $15,000. Music Booster representative Ken Hollingsworth noted the band uniforms haven’t been replaced for 16 years.

• The board approved $42,657.70 to replace the original sound system in the high school auditeria, which is operating very poorly and can’t be fixed.

The next school board meeting will be Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. at the board office.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.

