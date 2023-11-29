Festival of Trees upcoming

The annual Morrow County Festival of Trees will be held at the Morrow County 911 Communications Center on South Main Street in Mount Gilead.

Come see decorated trees and purchase raffle tickets to win a tree! Events will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

Local schools and studios will provide entertainment throughout the event. For more information, visit the “Morrow County Festival of Trees” Facebook page.

Upcoming events at library

The Mount Gilead Public Library will host a Cookie Exchange at noon on Dec. 2. Bring your favorite holiday cookie, and the library will supply the snacks and drinks. RSVP and send your cookie recipe to [email protected] by Nov. 29.

The Mount Gilead Public Library Holiday Open House will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The event will feature fun for all ages and activities on every floor.

The library is located at 41 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

Holiday Open House set for Dec. 2

The Perry Cook Memorial Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The theme for 2023 is “Gnomes for the Holidays.” The public is invited for live holiday music, games, crafts, a visit from Santa, and holiday goodies.

The Giving Tree for Seniors will be up, so feel free to participate by taking an ornament and bringing back something to help the senior citizens of Morrow County this holiday season, as well. For more information, call (419) 362-7181.

Free holiday light collections

Morrow County Recycling is offering a free string holiday light and extension cord recycling service for the residents of Morrow County through Jan. 15, 2024. Several sites have been secured across the county for the ease of recycling. They are Cardington Public Library, Mount Gilead Public Library, Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, Selover Public Library, Park Avenue Elementary School, and Mid-Ohio Sanitation and Recycling. A few other locations include the Marengo and Highland Recycling Bin locations and Candlewood Lake.

Recycling lights keeps the lights out of landfills and away from recycling equipment that often get damaged when the cords wrap around machinery. Recycling holiday lights contributes to sustainability.

Old lights are shredded. The pieces are broken down and sorted into raw materials like plastic, glass, and copper. These materials are reused to make new products.

Holiday light collections are funded by DKMM Solid Waste District and local supporters. For further information, please contact Kristin Ruth, director of Morrow County Recycling, at 419-946-6400.

Morrow SWCD Board meetings

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

TOPS meets every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected]. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

