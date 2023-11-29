Staff Report

Pleasant topped Cardington by a 61-26 margin in Tuesday night girls’ basketball action.

The Pirates found themselves in a 13-4 hole after the first quarter and the Spartans would pull away throughout the remainder of the contest. The score was 37-8 after two periods of play and 51-21 going into the fourth.

Madison Caulkins led Cardington with seven points.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor lost a Tuesday road girls’ basketball game at Mohawk.

The final score of the contest was 48-29 in favor of the Warriors.

