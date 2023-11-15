Navy veteran Bob Orewiler was persistent in asking for a POW/MIA flag to fly with the American flag in front of Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead. On Friday, Nov. 10, Orewiler got his wish along with nine other veterans at Woodside.

It was a sunny 61 degrees Friday afternoon as Gary Dilsaver and Bill Mills, veterans from VFW Post 8054, came out to raise the POW/MIA flag. Woodside veterans and 20 Woodside residents joined them to watch the flag go up.

World War II veteran Donald Kelly, 100, received recognition and a thank you from his fellow veterans who were proud to have him join them on the front lawn.

Woodside Activity Director Brittany Breneman said it was Orewiler’s idea to have the POW/MIA flag fly at Woodside. She said it took some time to get the presentation organized, and she was delighted they were able to get the details worked out the day before Veterans Day.

Following the flag presentation, residents went into the dining hall to enjoy activities and refreshments while patriotic music played. Each veteran received an American flag and a letter addressed to him written by students in the Olentangy Local School District.

Woodside Administrative Assistant Susan Hedrick said, “It was great to have such a perfect day and to have everyone out to enjoy the sunshine. We are especially thankful for our veterans and glad we could give them a special day.”

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.