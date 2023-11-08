The American Legion has been active in the Cardington community for over a century. Recently, the building’s roof had begun to fail and after several short-term fixes, it was needing a permanent replacement before this winter. The cost for the project was estimated to be $30,000.

The Cardington Community Improvement Corporation was able to secure a mix of grant funding and low-interest loans in order for the new roof to get underway before the cold weather arrives for good. With the Cardington CIC’s intervention, the cost of the renovation was cut down by $20,000 in approximate savings.

Cardington CIC Treasurer Darlene Wallace said, “We all felt good about helping the American Legion Post (97). They have been a staple in this community for years. The building needs so much work, and this is just a start in a long list of improvements that they want to complete.”

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.