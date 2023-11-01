The Mount Gilead school board thanked volunteers during its October meeting. Pictured (left to right) in the front row are school board member Vanessa Gingerich holding Mandy Rocks award, Lori Levering, Jessica Trainer and Erin Kelty; Back row: Board members Brandie Salisbury, Virgil Staley, Mike Sayers and Matthew Griffith. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education opened the Oct. 17 meeting with recognition of volunteers Erin Kelty and Mandy Rocks, who were honored for their co-chairmanship of the Music Boosters, Jessica Trainer as president of Athletic Boosters, and Lori Levering as PTO president.

Curriculum Coordinator Emily Ross gave a PowerPoint presentation of the details of the district’s state report card. The good news was the district exceeded the state standard by receiving an overall rating of four out of five stars. The progress segment of the report was highest with five out of five stars.

All grades from fourth through high school showed student growth, “exceeding expectations by a larger magnitude.” The exceptions were seventh grade, which met expectations, and fifth grade, which “fell short by a larger magnitude.” The Gap Closing component received a rating of four stars with student achievement on test performance receiving three, meeting state standards. Graduation rate also received a three out of five rating.

The greatest area of concern for the district was the Early Literacy component, a measure of reading improvement and proficiency. It received the lowest rating of one star. Ross said it reflects the effect of the pandemic on reading scores in early grades from 2021-2022. She is confident the reading programs now in place address those problems.

Ross said another area of concern is chronic absence. She noted it has improved from 40% the previous year to 25.3% in the 22-23 school year. Board President Mike Sayers asked what defines chronic absence. Ross said it is 10% of instructional time or absent about two days per month.

In other board matters:

• Treasurer Tina Gabler presented the five-year forecast. The estimates for revenue are predicted to be about the same over the next five years. However, expenses are predicted to increase, which will leave a decrease in the reserve. Gabler finds that bills and expenses continue to increase, whether that be utilities, supplies, educational materials or technology.

She pointed out how school districts do not collect the tax at the new inflated tax rate. The school district’s rate remains the same as when it was first voted in. There is presently a 138-day reserve of $6,995,837 and $6,248,816 for 2024. By 2028, the reserve will be about half at $3,442,639. The state requires school districts have 60 to 90 days reserve.

Board member Brandie Salisbury said several have spoken to her and said the school should be getting a big increase with the tax rate increasing next year. Gabler emphasized that is not true as the district’s tax rate will remain the same. One exception would be for new construction or moving to a new home.

• Park Avenue Elementary Principal Ally Schleichert reported on a new initiative to improve attendance. They have started a monthly challenge between grade level home rooms for the best attendance percentage. The winning classroom will receive the prize of a popsicle party and playtime at the green playground by Cherry Street. She was pleased to report she has received 30 parent volunteer forms returned. Park Avenue is starting a student service-learning project for those students not in the Lifewise program.

• Molly Clapper reported on the Chief’s Club after school learning program. The evaluation showed 90% of the students attending improved in reading and math, while also developing an overall positive perception of themselves and relationships with family, school and community.

• A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was approved for a school navigator position with prevention awareness support services. The position will be funded by Delaware/Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. This is a pilot program the Delaware/Morrow board chose to begin with the Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District and hopes it will be extended throughout the area.

The school navigator will work in coordination with school personnel to identify areas related to substance use, vaping, mental health, chronic absenteeism, wellness, disciplinary concerns, and other areas as identified.

• The following six substitute teachers were approved: Pete Dettra, Rhonda Dettra, Logan Kazelman, Jennifer Kimmey, Matthew Reid and Alexis Kuhn, a long-term substitute at Park Avenue.

• Board member Virgil Staley said he would like to have a board motion to continue school vaccination clinics for mandated vaccinations. Gabler said that can be prepared for the next board meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the board office.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.