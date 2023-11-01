“All I noticed was he had rubber boots on,” said Rick Landis. This core revelation was the foundation of the Rubber Boot Mission that began last Christmas. Sitting down with the Sentinel for an exclusive interview, Rick and Becky Landis, coordinators and founders of the Rubber Boot Mission, discussed the reasons behind the fundraiser, information about this year’s event, and their goals for how to assist more students in need at Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools this holiday season.

Rick and Becky Landis, a retired police officer and the retired CEO of the State Trooper’s Credit Union, respectively, have been supporting children in need at Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools anonymously for the last decade or so. While neither of them graduated from Cardington-Lincoln, all three of their children — Sarah, Aaron and Meriah — are alumni.

Rick Landis’ interaction with the student wearing rubber boots was in the office of Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School when visiting to help out his grandson. After asking then-Principal Scott Hardwick what he could do to help the student, he sprang to action with his wife, Becky, and decided to purchase a new pair of shoes for the student and his brother, too. “It needed to be done; not who did it,” said Becky Landis, while Rick Landis added, “It needed to be done quietly.”

This is an action the Landises have taken part in for several years before their first fundraising event last December.

Last year, Rick Landis’ band, Steamtown Road, had already booked a date in December at 1836, the local bar and restaurant, for a gig. Three weeks prior to their date, he and Becky Landis realized this could be a place where they could raise some funds to widen their giving impact at Christmas.

“The night we were playing, we expected to raise $1,000, which would have been awesome,” Rick Landis said. “People kept coming in. We watched that whole thing … it was kind of cool.” Becky Landis added, “We get very emotional about it because it really does show how generous our community is when it comes to our kids.”

She also referenced the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” an African proverb that was popularized in the United States in the mid-1990s through a book written by then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. “It is interesting how much validity (is in that saying) and how passionate we are about this,” Becky Landis said.

In describing another instance that sticks out in her mind, Becky Landis recalled the time when visiting the elementary school for the grandparents’ day breakfast with their grandson. A boy sitting near her quickly downed his cereal. She offered him the rest of her plate and he stuck the apple she had given him in his pocket. “None of our children should have to go hungry,” she said.

Rick Landis added that’s why their staple hashtag is #IcantbutWEcan.

Last year’s event shattered that original goal of $1,000 by raising over $5,200 for those students in need. Jenny Zierden, curriculum director and assessment testing coordinator, took the lead in spreading the word throughout the school community and helping identify the students who were most needing assistance.

“I was just in tears (during last year’s event) as people were handing me money. It was just overwhelming,” Becky Landis said.

The Landises headed straight to Walmart in Marion to purchase $100 gift cards for each child, which equated to helping out 52 students. Gift cards for Walmart are restricted to only necessities and cannot be spent on alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets. The next day, Rick and Becky Landis headed to the Cardington-Lincoln district office where they met with (former) Superintendent Brian Petrie. They discussed and debriefed the fundraiser for a few moments. Each came to the realization of how humbling an experience it was to see how appreciative each of the families were.

“This year, the frontline ‘soldiers’ are the teachers and school bus drivers,” Rick Landis said. Becky Landis added, “What an interesting idea it was to get the school bus drivers involved!”

Additionally, to aid students in need, a portion of the money raised will go into a fund that school personnel can use throughout the academic year to help out a child in their class.

“Not necessarily classroom supplies,” Becky Landis said. “We want this (fund) to be directed at the needs of the kids, whether it be hats and gloves, shoes or anything.”

The aim is to be all encompassing to assist those students outside the classroom in the non-instructional world.

“Our goal this year is $10,000 and that can help close to 100 families,” said Rick Landis. “Just a boost (economically) during the holidays,” added Becky Landis.

“It’s not about us; not for recognition,” stated Rick Landis.

“The focus really needs to be on these families and kids in need,” Becky Landis said. “It is hard to not have our name involved in it now.”

The Landises expressed how others in Cardington and the school district trust them to do what is right and succeed with the mission they laid out before them. “The money stays right here in Cardington,” Becky Landis said.

The Landises met in October with Interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi and Curriculum Director/Assessment Testing Coordinator Jenny Zierden to discuss the fundraiser and ask for their support.

“As someone new to Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools, I can honestly say I am overwhelmed by the community-based support for our students. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and our community is proving that,” Mazzi said.

Zierden added, “The Rubber Boot Mission is a profound gift to Cardington-Lincoln. I am deeply moved and overwhelmed by the unwavering support of our community. The dedication and hard work by Rick and Becky Landis embodies that spirit of generosity that defines Cardington. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of our students, and I am endlessly thankful.”

While last year’s effort only consisted of the Landis couple at the helm, a committee has been formed to help out with the coordination for this year’s fundraiser. Teachers, school staff, a school board member, and other community members have dedicated time to ensuring this year’s benefit is even more outreaching and successful.

The Rubber Boot Mission Fundraiser is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Cardington American Legion, 307 Park Ave. There is parking located north and south of the building with street parking available down towards the village offices and park. No admission fee is required to enter for the event. There will be live and silent auction items up for bid. Raffle tickets for the silent auction will be sold at 10 tickets for $20.

“These live auction items are incredible!” Becky Landis said. John Hinton, Morrow County sheriff, will serve as the auctioneer for the evening.

Currently, each business in Cardington has a rubber boot where customers of that respective business can give money to the cause, and it will be added to the big pot on Nov. 4.

Music will be played throughout the night on the stage in the American Legion. Scheduled acts include Preston Cooper, solo artist and alumnus (class of 2021); Parental Guidance, all members are alumni of Cardington-Lincoln: Randy Moodispaugh (class of 1978), Brian Green (class of 2004), and Pat Moodispaugh (class of 2005); Steamtown Road; and Quenten Veach, a soloist and student at Elgin High School.

In addition to pop and water, drink tickets will be for sale. The food menu for the night will be smoked pork, donated by Heacock Farms, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw.

For updates leading up to Nov. 4, follow the Rubber Boot Mission on Facebook. For individuals interested in donating to the mission, the Landises can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at 419-210-0375.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.