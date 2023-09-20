Golden Ladle winner for the Chili Cook-Off 2022 Lisa Hull at right with Morrow County Park District Commissioner Cathie Robinson. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

By Alberta Stojkovic

For the Sentinel

FREDERICKTOWN — The Morrow County Park District Board of Commissioners recently announced the second annual Fall Chili Cook-Off and Trail Walk will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Flying Squirrel Preserve.

Park Commissioner Cathie Robinson said chili is a top feature, and the trails at Flying Squirrel Preserve will be open for hikers from sunrise to sunset. There will be a scavenger hunt for kids around one of the trails with prizes for completion of the hunt.

Chili entries for the contest need to be in place by 4:45 p.m. with a donation requested for entry. Tasting by the public will begin at 5 p.m. with People’s Choice choosing the winner of the Golden Ladle Award.

Chili entries should have a label with ingredients (venison, beef, chicken, hot peppers, peppers, beans, sausage … etc.)

Additional condiments such as cheese and sour cream can also be included as side dishes. A label as hot, medium or mild will be helpful for people with allergies.

The park will provide hot dogs, snacks, cupcakes and water.

Flying Squirrel Preserve is located at 7130 County Road 121 in Fredericktown.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.

