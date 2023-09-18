Highland had no trouble in putting points on the board in defeating visiting Marion Harding on Friday by a 47-14 count.

The Scots (4-1, 1-1 in league play) jumped out to a 19-0 lead after 12 minutes of play. Dane Nauman had runs of 17 and one yards, while quarterback Kolton Stover added a three-yard scramble.

The team added a five-yard touchdown run by Sam Hernandez and a three-yard scoring run by Nauman in the second quarter. While Harding got on the board with a touchdown in that period, Highland led 33-7 going into the half.

Stover would hit Kadyn Reichenbach for a 59-yard score in the third quarter and, after a fourth quarter touchdown by the Marion school, the Scots would score again on a 41-yard interception return by Zach Church.

Nauman finished with 191 yards on the ground, while Hernandez added 97. Stover hit on 4-of-8 passes for 90 yards, with his touchdown to Reichenbach being the team’s big play through the air.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington could not get things going offensively in falling 32-0 at East Knox on Friday.

The Bulldogs scored once in the first quarter to take a 7-0 advantage, but then added three touchdowns in the second period to open up a 26-point advantage going into the half.

Neither team would score in the third period, but East Knox would add six more points in the final quarter to push their advantage to a 32-point margin in dropping the Pirates to 1-4, 0-2 on the season.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at Danville in a KMAC football match-up on Friday by a 32-21 score.

The Golden Knights (3-2, 1-1) got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Bower to Jax Wenger to lead 7-7, but Danville would score 20 straight points to lead 20-7 at the intermission.

Bower would hit Bo Landin on a 10-yard pass for points to make it 20-14 in the third quarter, but Danville opened the fourth quarter with a score that made it 26-14. Another pass from Bower to Landin — this time for 71 yards — brought Northmor within a five-point margin, but Danville would add six more points to clinch the decision.

Bower threw for 201 yards on 19-of-31 passing. Landin caught seven for 139 to lead the team in receptions. Carson Campbell and Cowin Becker both ran for 27 yards.

