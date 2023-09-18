The Northmor boy’s golf team topped East Knox by a 180-201 margin on Thursday.

Grant Bentley topped the team with a round of 40, while Trevor Brubaker scored 45, Caiden Martinez shot 47 and Drew Hammond had a round of 48. Also, Ryan Diehl (51) and Logan Caudill (64) competed in the win.

On Saturday, the team competed in the final KMAC golf meet and finished second to Centerburg with a total of 344.

Bentley shot 81 to lead the squad, while Hammond shot 85 and Brubaker had a score of 86. Martinez had a round of 92, while Diehl scored 103 and Caudill finished at 115.

Cardington took fifth in the meet with a score of 463. A.J. Hall shot 107 and Logan Reynolds had a round of 108 for the Pirates. Jason Bockbrader scored 118 and Carter Ramanada shot 130.

Mount Gilead had one golfer compete. Bryce Leffler had a round of 117.

KMAC girls’ meet

The Northmor girls’ gold team took second place in the KMAC meet on Saturday with a team total of 362.

Katelyn Miley had a hole-in-one during the competition and finished with a round of 74. Ava Pernia shot 92, while Kat Roseberry scored 97 and Saje Miley had a round of 99. Also, Brooke Kissling finished with 100 strokes and Katie Dean had 101.

Highland took third in the meet with a team score of 408.

Ceci Grassbaugh finished with a score of 71 to tie for the individual championship, recording an eagle on 16 and birdie on 17 to battle back from a deficit.

Sierra Fitzpatrick scored 99, while Ryleigh Dewart had a round of 109. Also, Ellie Rhea shot 129 and Piper Dabbert scored 135.

