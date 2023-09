Staff Report

On Thursday, the Highland volleyball team improved to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the MOAC with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win at Ontario.

Kameron Stover tallied 29 kills and 14 digs in the match, while Larsen Terrill added 39 assists and six kills. Logan Bradley tallied six kills and Reagan Maibach added five. Also, Savanna Sanborn had 21 digs and Camryn Miller finished with 17.

