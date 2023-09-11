Staff Report

The Highland volleyball team picked up three wins in as many matches at Westerville Central on Saturday.

They opened with a 13-25, 25-17, 25-21 win over Dublin Jerome. Kameron Stover picked up 22 kills and 12 digs. Also, Larsen Terrill contributed 28 assists, nine kills and 12 digs. Reagan Maibach had four kills, Camryn Miller finished with eight digs and four assists and Savanna Sanborn had 10 digs.

In their next match, the Scots topped Adena by scores of 25-15 and 25-19. Stover had 17 kills, four aces and 11 digs in the match. Terrill finished with 26 assists, 10 digs and seven kills; while Miller picked up 11 digs.

Highland (10-2) then defeated the host team 25-16 and 25-11 to finish their day. Stover had 14 kills and four aces in the match and Terrill finished with eight kills and 19 assists. Also, Sanborn had four aces and Miller finished with three.

