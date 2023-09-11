Staff Report

The Highland boys’ golf team snagged second place in the nine-team Marion Harding Invite on Friday.

The team’s total score was 333. Dillon Gilland shot 77 to pace the Scots. Jayden Collins added a score of 82.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ golfers competed at the Colt Classic on Monday, finishing eighth with a total score of 398.

Ceci Grassbaugh finished in fourth place on the day with an 18-hole round of 72. Both Sierra Fitzpatrick and Ryleigh Dewart scored 105 and Ellie Rhea finished with a score of 116.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS