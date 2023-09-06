Following the dinner for fair king and queen contestants, a recognition program preceded the crowning of the 2023 king and queen on Aug. 29 at the Morrow County Fair in Mount Gilead.
Assistant Junior Fair Coordinator Lisa Duckworth was emcee for the program and thanked the 35 Junior Fair Board members for their work. She added that 16 livestock judges served the fair along with 96 skillathon judges. She gave a big thank you to 120 sponsoring clubs, families, and businesses who raised over $12,000 for the Junior Fair. Duckworth, along with Junior Fair Board members and advisor Lindsey Gallik, accepted a check for $500 from Farm Credit for participating in the Stock the Trailer contest. Food from their collection will be used by local food pantries.
A tribute to Jim Helt followed for his many years serving 4-H and the local OSU Extension, for his leadership as assistant 4-H Extension leader in Ohio, and his mentoring of individual educators locally. Jim and his wife, Marlene, live in Mount Gilead and his sons attended school there. A recording of his son was played for the crowd.
“4-H has been a life-long love of my dad, well, that is second behind the love of my mom,” his son Alan said. Helt will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh.
Others recognized were Dan Rogers and Nick Gerasimof as Outstanding Fair Supporters for their many years serving on the Fair Board and Carrie Johnson, retiring Junior Fair Board advisor. Democrats honored Lydia Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard with the Citizenship Award, and the Leonards also received the Republican Leadership Award along with Page Elswick.
Winners of 4-H booth categories were the following clubs: Best theme, Harvesting Memories; Most Creative, Free for All 4-H; Best use of space, Buckeye Brigade; Best color, Tails and Trails; Best Project Work, Johnsville Farmers and Farmerettes; Best Community service, Clover Posse; Best Small Booth, Utter Chaos; and Best Clover Display, American Country Farmers.
