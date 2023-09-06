Morrow County OSU Extension educator Becky Barker (left) and Morrow County Junior Fair supporter Angie Bush honored Mount Gilead resident Jim Helt for his 46 years in Ohio State University Extension. He will be honored in October with entry into the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest The 2023 Morrow County Fair Outstanding Fair Supporter Award was given to Dan Rogers and Nick Gerasimof. From left to right: Fair Board members Amanda Bush and Tim Brake with Dan Rogers, Nick Gerasimof and Senior Fair Board President Dale Huvler. Courtesy | LeAnn Gompf Morrow County Democrats presented the Citizenship Award to Lydia Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard after reading their composition on what citizenship means to them. From left to right: Morrow County Democrat Central Committee President Susan Grundy, Lydia Leonard, Elizabeth Leonard and Stephen Thomas, candidate for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. Courtesy | Morrow County Fair Morrow County Republicans presented Page Elswick the Leadership Award. Elswick also received the Agricultural Award from the Senior Fair Board. The Leadership Award was also presented to Lydia Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Carrie Johnson (left), retiring Morrow County Junior Fair Board advisor, accepts a thank you gift from Assistant Junior Fair Coordinator Lisa Duckworth. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Following the dinner for fair king and queen contestants, a recognition program preceded the crowning of the 2023 king and queen on Aug. 29 at the Morrow County Fair in Mount Gilead.

Assistant Junior Fair Coordinator Lisa Duckworth was emcee for the program and thanked the 35 Junior Fair Board members for their work. She added that 16 livestock judges served the fair along with 96 skillathon judges. She gave a big thank you to 120 sponsoring clubs, families, and businesses who raised over $12,000 for the Junior Fair. Duckworth, along with Junior Fair Board members and advisor Lindsey Gallik, accepted a check for $500 from Farm Credit for participating in the Stock the Trailer contest. Food from their collection will be used by local food pantries.

A tribute to Jim Helt followed for his many years serving 4-H and the local OSU Extension, for his leadership as assistant 4-H Extension leader in Ohio, and his mentoring of individual educators locally. Jim and his wife, Marlene, live in Mount Gilead and his sons attended school there. A recording of his son was played for the crowd.

“4-H has been a life-long love of my dad, well, that is second behind the love of my mom,” his son Alan said. Helt will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh.

Others recognized were Dan Rogers and Nick Gerasimof as Outstanding Fair Supporters for their many years serving on the Fair Board and Carrie Johnson, retiring Junior Fair Board advisor. Democrats honored Lydia Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard with the Citizenship Award, and the Leonards also received the Republican Leadership Award along with Page Elswick.

Winners of 4-H booth categories were the following clubs: Best theme, Harvesting Memories; Most Creative, Free for All 4-H; Best use of space, Buckeye Brigade; Best color, Tails and Trails; Best Project Work, Johnsville Farmers and Farmerettes; Best Community service, Clover Posse; Best Small Booth, Utter Chaos; and Best Clover Display, American Country Farmers.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.