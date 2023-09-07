Staff Report

The Cardington volleyball team defeated Ridgedale in a five-set battle on Wednesday.

The visiting Pirates won by scores of 28-26, 18-25, 17-25, 25-23 and 15-12. Lily Clark finished with 24 kills, three aces and 21 digs. Autumn Holt added 11 kills and 14 digs, while Abby Ufferman contributed seven aces and 49 assists. Madison Caulkins finished with four blocks and Genevieve Longsdorf had three. Also, Rylee Donkin had 21 digs and Lundyn Blevins finished with 13.

Highland Scots

Highland fell on the road in a MOAC contest Tuesday night.

Taking on Galion, the Scots were topped by scores of 20-25, 21-25 and 16-25. Kameron Stover tallied 20 kills in the match, as well as three blocks. Larsen Terrill finished with 26 assists and 10 digs, while Camryn Miller finished with 13 digs.

