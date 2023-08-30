The Mt. Gliead FFA officer team poses for a photo during the group’s annual retreat.

The 2023-2024 Mt. Gilead FFA officer team, alongside our adviser, had our annual officer retreat from June 26-28. We used this time to bond as a leadership team and plan for the coming school year.

During our three-day trip, we stayed in a cabin near Butler, Ohio, were we were in charge of shopping, prepping, preparing and cooking a meal with a partner. On the way to Butler, we stopped at the Malabar Farm State Park to learn about some local history.

While at the cabin, we planned events for the school year as well as dividing our chapter in to our 15 standing committee groups. On Wednesday morning, the group went on a 7-mile canoeing trip in Loudenville, Ohio, on the Mohican River.