The Highland Homecoming Court consists of (left to right) front: Abby Hinkle; middle: Kiersten Holcomb and Ellie Rhea; top: Neveah Woods, Emily Wilhelm and Amarie Morgan. Courtesy | Allison Hearlihy

Highland’s 62nd annual Homecoming will be held Friday, Oct. 6. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. prior to the football game against River Valley.

The court will be escorted by the senior football players and their fathers. The newly elected queen will be crowned at this time. The 2023 Highland Homecoming Court consists of freshman attendant Abby Hinkle, sophomore attendant Ellie Rhea, junior attendant Kiersten Holcomb, and the three senior attendants: Amarie Morgan, Emily Wilhelm and Neveah Woods.

Highland will be having dress up “spirit days” during Homecoming week to build excitement for the ceremony. Frank Darst, Hamburg Fireworks Display Inc., will be providing fireworks after every Highland touchdown and as always, he will provide a fireworks show after the game.

The traditional Homecoming dance will be held the evening of Oct. 7.

Submitted by Allison Hearlihy, fall Homecoming adviser at Highland High School.