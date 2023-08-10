The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $169,000 in college scholarships to 169 recent high school graduates — including two from Mount Gilead — following selections made by each athletic board.

Each of the scholarships is a $1000 award. The OHSAA’s college scholarship program, now in its 29th year, returned in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic-related financial constraints.

“The college scholarship program is a point of pride for our District Athletic Boards, OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “These student-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics and it is an honor to help these young leaders work toward their educational and career goals. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating their future achievements.”

Both Matthew Bland and Madilyn Elson of Mount Gilead High School earned the Kyre/Young At Large Scholarship from the Central District. A total of 20 Central District athletes earned scholarships.

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

Information received from the OHSAA.