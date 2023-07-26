Cars line both sides of Main Street in Mount Gilead during a car show held July 14. Courtesy | Benjamin Wells of Digital Design Kim Porter stands beside a 55 Chevy Bel Air with her granddaughter Cora. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Truck show winners and sponsors (left to right): Jesse from MG Massage Therapy; Adam Lakey; Dan Kuhn, first-place winner; Randy Tyler of A-Rays Towing, People’s Choice winner; Rick Chilcote, Best of Show winner; Mayor Donna Carver; Acting Fire Chief Bruce Young; Ron Won, Chief’s Choice winner; Vanessa Gingerich, event organizer; Jeff McAvoy, Most Jacked winner; and Austin McClaskey of Mr. Taillight. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Visitors had only praise and appreciation for the success of Mount Gilead’s Community Day, car show, and truck show held July 14-15.

People strolled down Main Street to view the 103 vintage cars lining the street on Friday. It was a sunny, breezy evening and people took time to chat with friends and grab a bite to eat.

Kings Krossing and sausage sandwich food trucks enticed the crowd along with an ice cream truck, raffle tickets sales, and a beer garden on the square. Trucks rolled in on Saturday for a contest, and food trucks from Chick-fil-A and Schmidt’s were popular even with a brief shower of rain in the afternoon.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce President Erin Kelty called the car show “a spectacular event.” There were so many cars for the car show that Main Street was lined on both sides with a row down the middle and both south parking lots filled up, so organizers had to turn away some cars from the show.

The corn hole tournament, sponsored by the chamber, drew several competitors, and Community Day organizer Vanessa Gingerich was blown away with “so many beautiful cars.” There was also a raffle and Mount Gilead T-shirts and memorabilia were sold to benefit the Mount Gilead Police and Fire departments.

Gingerich thanked all those who came out to enjoy the event as well as volunteers and sponsors. She gave special thanks to Modern Woodmen for its continued support, along with the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Pillar Credit Union, MTS Motorheads, e-merge Real Estate, American National Insurance, The Endzone Bar and Grill, and Mr. Tail Light.

Other businesses and individuals who got a shout out from organizers were MG Massage Therapy, Jamie Zeiger, D&D Transport, Andy Bower/Edward Jones, Jamie Brucker, A-Ray’s Towing, Groomingdales, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Gilead Police Department and Chief Adam Lakey, and Acting Fire Chief Bruce Young.

Crowds on Friday evening were delighted with The Steamtown Band’s mix of rock and roll with country music, and Morrow County’s own Garrett George’s performance on Saturday evening.

Mayor Donna Carver thanked Community Day organizers Gingerich, and Ashley and Justin Dilsaver for their work and coordination of the event. She also praised Jesse Thompson, artist and Mount Gilead High School art teacher, for painting the Main Street mural which was celebrated at Community Day.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.