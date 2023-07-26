Pictured are members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1973. Courtesy | Memories by Mories Photography Pictured (left to right) are the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees: Executive Committee Vice President Gary Ebert, Gene Gompf, Neil Ebert, Mel Strine, Judy (Maceyko) Graves accepting posthumously for Melvin Maceyko, and Executive Committee President Quinn Maceyko. Courtesy | Memories by Mories Photography Pictured (left to right) are the 2023 scholarship winners: Executive Committee President Quinn Maceyko, Ryan Clinger, Ella Struck, Addison Plowman, and Executive Committee Secretary-Treasurer Darlene Wallace. Courtesy | Memories by Mories Photography

CARDINGTON — The evening was full of rekindled friendships and reunions with classmates as the 93rd annual Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Banquet began at 5 p.m. on May 27. The banquet was held in the cafeteria at Cardington-Lincoln High School.

The day kicked off with a tour of the old Union School led by class of 1977 alumnus and maintenance employee Alan Long. He shared the history of the building from its establishment in 1868 to its current state as Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School. Following that, social hour and class gatherings preceded the program’s dinner in the late afternoon.

There were over 170 guests in attendance for the evening program. Dinner was served by 88 Catering, of Upper Sandusky, for 150 of the attendants. The table grace was led by Dayna (Davis) Keen, a class of 1973 alumnus.

The program featured recognition of scholarship winners, Alumni Hall of Fame inductees, and this year’s 50-year class, the class of 1973. Committee President Quinn Maceyko was emceé for the event, and Committee Vice President Gary Ebert led the Pledge of Allegiance. Melvin Strine, the president of the class of 1973, delivered the welcome address, and the response was provided by 2023 Class President Jade Delawder.

Due to the overwhelming amount of donations given in memory of Evelyn Long, the association’s longtime treasurer, the executive committee was able to award three scholarships to this year’s graduating class. The students awarded scholarships were Ryan Clinger, Addison Plowman and Ella Struck.

Ebert conducted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony with four Pirate alumni being bestowed with the honor. The inductees were Melvin Maceyko (class of 1952), Gene Gompf (class of 1973), Mel Strine (class of 1973) and Neil Ebert (class of 1974).

Melvin Maceyko was a 1952 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. He enlisted into the United States Navy immediately after graduation and later graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1957. He went on to obtain a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University.

Maceyko taught accounting courses at North Central State College for 16 years. He began his own accounting business in 1964 in Cardington called Maceyko Tax. He served his local community of Cardington as a village council member, for four terms as mayor, and as a member and president of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education. He also volunteered for the rescue squad and was on the Cardington volunteer fire department. He ran the community’s local LINK program that helps those with disabilities to become productive members of society. Maceyko passed away in 1996.

The 50-year class of 1973 saw two of its members — Gompf and Strine — inducted into the Hall of Fame. Gompf was named the superintendent of the Water and Wastewater Department for Cardington shortly after graduation. In 1978, he was hired by Honda of America for its Marysville plant. Gompf was instrumental in planning Honda’s water and wastewater management. He received a degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1985.

Gompf is currently the owner of Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington and has expanded the business by buying funeral homes in Mansfield, Galion and Crestline. He is very active in the local community by serving on several boards such as the Morrow County Health Care Coalition and the Cardington Improvement Corporation, and he was a founding member of Hospice of Morrow County Board. He is also involved with Friends of Cardington, Sons of the American Legion and the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

Strine received a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Averett School of Business in Virginia. He worked in the petroleum industry for over 40 years and was recognized for his downstream marketing at Exxon Oil Corporation. He served as CEO and president of SMO, Inc, Dash in Food Stores, and Potomac Energy Holdings, LLC from January 2000 to October 2017. The Kenneth and Louise Strine Memorial Scholarship was established by Mel and his brothers, Lowell and Roger, in 2002 with $200,000 awarded to Cardington-Lincoln seniors. He is very involved with his local Methodist church and has served on the Atlantic Coast Conference and Kids College Program as well as on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.

A graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School in 1974, Ebert started to play trumpet during the summer following the third grade. Ebert knew in junior high he wanted a career in music. He received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Ashland University in 1978 and taught in Ashland Schools until he retired in 2008. His Ashland marching and jazz Bands routinely won superior awards.

His retirement did not last long as he was asked to return to direct the bands and is still doing it today. He also has played as lead trumpet, solo trumpet, and bass player for many professional groups. Ebert oversees the arts component at the Kroc Center in Ashland, directs the community concert band, and has started a Dixieland band. This gives an opportunity for residents to pick up an instrument and play for the community and local nursing homes.

Superintendent Brian Petrie spoke and provided an update on all happenings during the past school year. Following the update was a video produced by Aaron Howard, a student with Pirate News Network, that displayed the highlights from this year’s events. The video featured academics, athletics, performing arts groups, and FFA along with interviews from faculty members about why they continue to choose to teach at Cardington-Lincoln.

The memorial service paid special tribute to Evelyn Long of the class of 1950. The committee’s secretary-treasurer conducted the service and remembered the 37 Pirate alumni that perished since the previous year’s banquet.

Strine took the podium once again to introduce his fellow classmates and honor the 50-year class. Strine and other classmates presented a check totaling in the amount of over $11,000 on behalf of the entire class to Petrie for the purchase of picnic tables for an outdoor learning area at the high school.

To close out the program, Kenny Heimlich, of the class of 1949, led the singing of the school song, which turned 100 years old this year.

Hosts, hostesses, and registrars for the evening were Jodi (Wallace) Snyder (class of 1988), Rob Snyder, Jackie (Breckner) Meyers (class of 1993), and Lindsey (Robinson) Radcliff (class of 2006).

Special thanks are given to the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, Petrie, and Treasurer Brenda Miller; administrative assistant Tracey Zvansky for the printing of the programs; Alumnus Carol (Mories) Brannon for table signs; Memories by Mories Photography for class and event pictures; Mathews Marathon for snacks for social hour; executive committee of President Quinn Maceyko, class of 2018, Vice President Gary Ebert, class of 1968, Secretary-Treasurer Darlene (Ebert) Wallace, class of 1966; Committee members Vena (Underwood) Counts, class of 1973, Jackie (Breckner) Meyers, class of 1993, Sue Klingel, class of 1979, and Lindsey (Robinson) Radcliff, class of 2006.

The 94th annual Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association Banquet will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in the Cardington-Lincoln High School Cafeteria.

The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association will be holding a fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 13, following the 77th Homecoming and football game against Fredericktown.

Submitted by the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association Executive Committee.