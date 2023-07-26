A yes vote on Issue 1 restores the 60% threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution. The Ohio Constitution is our most important document that protects the rights of all Ohioans. As responsible citizens, the voters must raise the bar for amending it and make sure that any future amendments are supported by more than a simple majority of 50% plus one.

The constitution is at a higher level than laws in the Ohio Revised Code and should be treated as such. Our government is a republic, not a democracy where 50% plus one majority impose their will on a minority of citizens.

The United States Constitution has 27 constitutional amendments. Ohio has 172 constitutional amendments. Ask yourself, why does Ohio have so many more? Are we more or less free? Are we more or less moral with 145 more constitutional amendments in the state of Ohio than in the whole United States?

We contend that Ohio citizens have been taken advantage of by outside interests because of the current low threshold of 50% plus one vote to amend our constitution. It is a very scary thought to imagine what damage could be done in the future if we don’t at least respect our Ohio Constitution’s original intent of 60% required to change it.

Please vote yes on Issue 1 on Aug. 8. Contact the Morrow County Board of Elections at 419-946-4026 to request an absentee ballot. View the ballot and find your voting location at https:/boe.morrowcountyohio.gov.

Thank you for your consideration of this historical vote for Ohio’s constitutional order.

Dan Osborne, Morrow County Republican Party chairman

Terri Miller, Morrow County Republican Party vice chairman