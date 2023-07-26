Approximately 15 concerned citizens attended the July 17 meeting of the Mount Gilead Village Council. A primary concern was the status of the electric aggregate contract after residents had been alerted there will be a change and increase in electric bills via the village’s Facebook post on July 9.

Following the police and committee reports, Village Administrator Derek Allen reported on the situation with the electric utility aggregate contract, saying the contract with Energy Harbor will expire this month. Allen noted the first time the village became aware of the contract for the aggregate account for residents being due was on the day they received a letter from Energy Harbor notifying them the contract was expiring.

Mayor Donna Carver said the village had already been notified of the need to renew the contract for the village street lights and the fire and police departments and had renewed those contracts. At that time, she had asked if there were any other contracts to be updated and was told everything was completed.

When Allen realized it was past the deadline to renew the contract, he called the company and found they had been trying to contact the village at a phone number used by the past administrator, which is no longer in use by the village. Allen asked for an extension on the contract so they could negotiate the new contract, but Energy Harbor is holding the village to the deadline.

Energy Harbor is now penalizing the village residents for two months with rates almost twice the new contracted rates. The present rates on the expiring contract are 4.98 cents per kilowatt hour (KWH.) For the next two months, they will be charging over 12 cents per KWH until the new contract goes into effect.

The council passed a motion in the meeting to approve rates for 36 months at 6.72 per KWH. Allen called the utility company to confirm the rate the next day. At the time he called, Allen was given the rate of 6.67 per KWH, which will be the rate beginning in October.

Debbie Curtis and other residents at the meeting questioned how the contract change could have been missed. She suggested Allen and the village office start a “tickler” file to remind them of deadlines so this type of oversight doesn’t occur in the future.

Allen said he has already started such a file as a reminder for future contracts. They have also made sure the company has the correct village phone numbers. He said it should also be known that residents can go online to compare rates and may want to opt out of the village aggregate.

Curtis commented that the two-month increase will be a hardship for some families and seniors in the community. She suggested churches, the veterans’ office, community action, and other agencies could be alerted to help residents.

In other business:

• Several residents asked how long the stop sign would be in place at the corner of Park Avenue and Main Street. Allen said the stop sign is temporary, and it is there to slow down traffic after the street had been torn up to repair the broken water main. He met with ODOT officials who said it will be the village’s responsibility to pay for the repairs. ODOT will provide quotes for the work.

• Council approved a radio agreement with the sheriff’s office, which will have no increase in rates.

• Allen presented a large project status report to the council. He said the improvements for the pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts are now on hold because the recreation budget was used in repairing the swimming pool and pool house. Allen plans to look at Upper Sandusky’s work in refurbishing their recreation areas.

Other large projects mentioned were:

• The Douglas-Lee Connector relocation planned for this fall; $22,500 cost offset by tap fees.

• Drainage ditch east of Baker Street will be completed when the Douglas-Lee work is done. It will be paid for by stormwater funds.

• Installation of two Inserta valves on the water main at Main and Cherry and Park; the cost is $43,630 for labor and $34,016 for material costs. The project is planned for when materials are available.

• Replacement of softener valves at the water plant with a cost of $4,242 for parts.

• ODOT resurfacing of state Route 95 in the village; village portion is $100,000 to $150,000.

• Utility extension 1,300 feet on Home Road is an interagency agreement to the village council, trade for county property.

• Water plant design; Allen will prepare RFQ upon grant award of $225,000.

• Chart recorders at the water plant cost $12,900.

• Backup generator at Village Hall will be covered by ARPA funds.

In additional news, the Dash at Dusk race will be held on Aug. 10. Entry forms are on the village website or at the village hall.

There will be one Village Council meeting next month on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.