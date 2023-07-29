Mount Gilead graduate Steven Street competed in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Tuesday.

Street shot 84 over 18 holes to finish third in the event, which was open to all junior golfers who were either champion or runner-up during HOJGA’s seven-tournament summer season.

The winner was Matthew Ralph of Buckeye Valley. Both he and Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut shot 80 to tie for first place, but Ralph won on the first playoff hole when he recorded an eagle. Both Kaden Ottley of Olentangy and Dylan Moore of Pleasant shot 85 to tie for fourth, while Dawson Hall of Pleasant was next with a round of 89.

In the girls’ division, Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 83 to win that title. Rayma Smith of Harding shot 101 and Anna Songer of Pleasant recorded a round of 116.

Information received from Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association.