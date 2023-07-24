Mount Gilead graduate Judah Reid (second from left) will play football at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

With multiple brothers already at Baldwin Wallace University, it wasn’t hard for Judah Reid to choose when it came time to make his collegiate decision.

“When I went up there on my visit, it was a homey place,” said the Mount Gilead graduate. “All the buildings were really cool — they’re cool-looking. It’s close to Cleveland and that’s kind of a second home place. And I have two brothers up there right now, so that made it really easy to make a decision to go up there. I’ll get to play two years with my older brother, Josh Reid, and that’s good.”

While he was sure of his destination, he still took the time to make sure it was the best fit.

“It didn’t (take long),” he said of his decision-making process. “Before I even went on visits to any other colleges, I knew I was going to Baldwin Wallace, but I still had to go out and look.”

Reid, who will major in history education, will play on the interior of the defensive line. Before even graduating from Mount Gilead, he’d already set a goal to try to be a leader.

“Just never taking any reps off in the weight room and out there during camps and always giving my best and trying to be a leader as a freshman,” he said of his early expectations for himself. “It’s tough to go out there and get playing time as a freshman, but that’ll be my goal to maybe dress for all varsity games.”

He is hoping to show a lot of enthusiasm while with his new team.

“Just excitement and energy no matter what,” he said. “No matter how the game’s going, no matter how I’m doing, just excitement and energy the whole time. That university, their football program has been established really well, so hopefully just keep it going.”

And while doing that, he’s hoping to consistently improve at all facets of the game.

“Just speed, strength, all the minor things,” he said. “Everybody, when they got to college to play football, they’re the best at their high school, so I just have to improve on the little things that I do. Hopefully, being stronger and getting faster and being smarter football-wise will help a lot.”

Reid is excited about a lot of aspects of college life and is looking to use his time at Baldwin Wallace to grow as a person.

“I’m excited about having an opportunity to be up there on my own and have to live my own life,” he said. “It’s just kind of a new start, a fresh start. Nobody knows who you are, so it’s kind of a fresh start to be the best guy you can be and not have any negatives to you already.”

While Reid only attended Mount Gilead for his junior and senior years of high school, he really enjoyed his time there and noted that he would miss a lot about the area while at college.

“Just the environment,” he said. “This past football season, every single game felt like it was a playoff game. The community is terrific. Wherever you go, you see a Mount Gilead football sign or just a Mount Gilead sign in general. My friends have been a huge part of me and my football career and especially my family. I get homesick really easily.”

