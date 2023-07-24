The Hillsdale Local Schools Board of Education recently recognized the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) for its strong support of the district’s schools.

MOESC was honored as part of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA)’s 2023 Business Honor Roll program. The program gives school districts a way to say thanks to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to schools. Businesses chosen for the OSBA Business Honor Roll can be selected as individual nominations or for special project support. Hillsdale Local Schools chose to recognize MOESC for special project support.

Board President Vella King said, “On behalf of the Hillsdale Local Schools Board of Education, I would like to thank Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center for their leadership and support that they provided our district in the development of our strategic plan, along with their assistance with the executive searches that led to the hiring of our new treasurer and superintendent. We appreciate all the hard work and dedication.”

Superintendent Kevin Kimmel was presented with a framed certificate during the July 11 Hillsdale Board of Education meeting. The certificate reads, “Hillsdale Local Schools recognizes Mid-Ohio ESC for their participation in professional development, employment, and strategic planning.”

Kimmel expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is honored to receive the 2023 Ohio School Boards Association Business Honor Roll recognition from the Hillsdale Local Schools Board of Education. Dr. Burke, executive director of achievement and leadership, provided the district support with the development of a strategic plan that involved representatives from the entire Hillsdale community that will help guide the district in the future. MOESC was also grateful to assist with the hiring of Treasurer Lesa Deter and incoming Superintendent Dr. Catherine Trevathan.”

MOESC provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.