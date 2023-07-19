The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association completed its season at Valley View in Galion on Monday.

In the final tournament of its seven-event schedule, Nicholas McMullen of Galion shot 71 to win the 16-18 age group. Steven Street of Mount Gilead recorded a round of 73 to place third.

The girls’ 13-18 division was won by Maura Murphy. In completing a sweep of all seven tournaments, she shot 78 on the day. Dylan Moore of Pleasant won the 13-15 class with a round of 82. In the nine-hole 12-and-under class, Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford finished first, scoring 46.

Following are the complete tournament results.

16-18 Division

Nicholas McMullen, 71

Chase Brackenridge, 72

Steven Street, 73

Jonathan Maran, 80

Nathan McMullen, 81

Kaden Ottley, 81

Henry Terry, 83

Dawson Hall, 84

Micah Greene, 85

Parker Steffani, 85

Brayden Parrish, 86

Nate Richardson, 86

Carson Walker, 86

Noah Burke, 88

Briar Ridge, 88

Wyatt Davis, 92

Cody Pennington, 92

Miles Hall, 93

Jack Seckel, 94

Will Browning, 96

Dillin Smith, 97

Cade Miracle, 102

Jackson Farrar, 106

Nolan Ludwig, 108

Alex Schultz, 113

13-15 Division

Dylan Moore, 82

Bryant Berry, 93

Nolen West, 95

Matt Murphy, 102

Clay Rogers, 102

Jett Bowers, 106

Evan Keller, 109

Tucker Ludwig, 126

12-and-under Division

Adam Keller, 46

Kolton Crider, 52

Cohen Sisler, 57

Miri Taylor, 66

Casey Rogers, 67

Jenson Stover, 67

Levi Kelso, 80

13-18 Girls’ Division

Maura Murphy, 78

Maddie Murphy, 91

Rayma Smith, 93

Olivia Ross, 94

Madelyn Taylor, 98

Anna Songer, 102

Norrie Plank, 111

Adi Graham, 118

Lauren Dilley, 145

